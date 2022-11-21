‘Matter of time’ – Shearer reckons ‘outrageous’ midfielder could be on his way to Liverpool

Jude Bellingham impressed BBC Sport’s array of pundits before even kicking a ball against Iran.

Alan Shearer suggested that, given the talent on the table, it wouldn’t be too long before the England international found himself pulling on another club’s famous colours.

“It’s only a matter of time before he goes on to a huge club like Real Madrid or Liverpool because that’s the talent that you’re talking about,” the former Newcastle United star spoke on BBC Sport. “First and foremost to be an England captain you have to perform on the football pitch but the way he carries himself, the way he talks, it’s fantastic.”

The Borussia Dortmund midfielder enjoyed a superb outing for Gareth Southgate’s men in their opening World Cup group stage clash, scoring the first goal and having a hand in a number of other efforts on the day.

Such was the quality of the display that commentator Jermaine Jenas was inspired to describe the 19-year-old as ‘outrageous’.

The Reds have a good chance of securing Bellingham’s signature in the summer – perhaps a better chance than most neutrals would give Jurgen Klopp’s men in light of the competition we’ll face from the likes of Real Madrid and Manchester City.

Our performances in the English top-flight will have to improve, and quickly, in order to ensure we have the European football necessary to throw our hat into the ring, of course.

