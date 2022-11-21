Update on Darwin Nunez injury as Liverpool star limps out of training to receive medical attention

Darwin Nunez would have had Liverpool fans biting their nails ahead of the return of domestic football after the Uruguayan was spotted limping off the training ground.

This update comes courtesy of El Pais (via the Daily Mirror) with the Liverpool forward returning to training shortly after receiving medical attention.

La Celeste are set to take on South Korea for their opening group stage clash at the Qatar World Cup with the Reds’ No.27 in blistering form.

READ MORE: ‘Re: Jude Bellingham’: Klopp’s Dortmund contact backed to give LFC huge transfer boost

With seven goals from his last 10 games, we’ll be hoping to see the former Benfica hitman pick up where he left off and hopefully keep the efforts flowing in time to help lead the charge back up to the top four spots.

It’s a huge relief then that Nunez hasn’t suffered a serious concern with his ankle and can kick on to enjoy a potentially fruitful World Cup campaign.

With Diogo Jota potentially set to be out of action until February, we can certainly ill afford to lose another top attacker ahead of the second-half of the season.

EOTK Insider: 🏆 Liverpool’s Two World Cup Winners and 14 Finalists, ahead of Qatar