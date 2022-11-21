‘Re: Jude Bellingham’: Klopp’s Dortmund contact backed to give LFC huge transfer boost

Liverpool could be handed a huge advantage in the race for Jude Bellingham’s signature with Borussia Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke thought unlikely to want to sell the Englishman to state-backed clubs.

Jan Aage Fjortoft shared his thought on the matter with a tweet, noting the link to ‘his mate’ Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool, though warning that it wouldn’t necessarily mean a path would be cleared between the Bundesliga outfit and the German’s men.

Re: Jude Bellingham My take:

Dortmund- boss Watzke doesn’t want to sell him to “those kind of clubs”. Meaning “state-clubs”. His mate Klopp is at Liverpool. But Team Bellingham will make their own analysis — Jan Aage Fjørtoft 🏳️‍🌈 🇳🇴 💛💙 (@JanAageFjortoft) November 21, 2022

Indeed, it has already been reported that the 19-year-old will rank his potential suitors, analysing a range of factors from team performance to the quality of the facilities on offer.

Though our current position in the table is far from the dizzying heights of our quadruple challenge last term, we’ve every faith in the club breaking back into the top four and securing Champions League football once again.

Put simply, we’ll be completely out of the running for Bellingham if we should fall short of that minimum goal.

Though the England international will rightly have his own criteria in mind when flipping through the many proposals he’ll receive this summer, we can’t help but wonder at the influence of Watzke in his ear, perhaps singing the praises of a former colleague at the Signal Iduna Park.

