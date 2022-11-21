Conor Gallagher opens up on Alexander-Arnold and Bellingham’s England friendship

Liverpool fans may be clinging on to any news that either Trent Alexander-Arnold or Jordan Henderson are befriending Jude Bellingham during their time in Qatar and it appears as though we may have another example of a budding relationship.

Writing a diary for England, Conor Gallagher commented on time spent between our right-back and his international teammate: ‘On Thursday night Jude and Trent were playing on FIFA on the cinema screen and I was watching them for a bit and they are at quite a good standard’.

It’s not too much to go on but does add to previous claims that the pair are inseparable and may show that a budding relationship is building and hopefully can blossom enough into being able to convince the Dortmund man to move to Anfield.

Chelsea supporters must be a little disappointed with this news too, as Conor Coady, Raheem Sterling and Kyle Walker commented on a recent video that it was Reece James who was the best friend of the Birmingham-born midfielder.

However, with the injury to the Stamford Bridge full-back, it seems like a new right-back has taken his place and it could be at the perfect time – if we are to make a move in January.

It’s little to go on but helps show that the bond is growing between our No.66 and the young man that so many of fans want to see in a red shirt in the future.

Watch this space.

