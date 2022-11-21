BBC pundit blown away by ‘scary’ World Cup ace who could be heading to Liverpool

Jermaine Jenas hailed the performance of Jude Bellingham late in England’s encounter with Iran in their opening group stage game at the Qatar World Cup.

The Englishman described his compatriot’s outing as ‘outrageous’ after scoring the opening goal and supporting the efforts of his teammates as they trounced their opponents 6-2.

“He’s been outrageous today, Jude Bellingham,” the former Tottenham star spoke on BBC Sport’s live commentary. “19 years old. 19.”

The former Birmingham City youth prospect only further vindicated the serious interest in his services ahead of the summer transfer window as the likes of Liverpool, Real Madrid, Manchester City and Chelsea keep a close eye on his development.

Fabrizio Romano has already assured fans that the versatile star is a top target for Julian Ward and Co., though it remains difficult to give specific assurances.

“Honestly, it’s scary,” Jenas went on to add after being reminded by Guy Mowbray that the England international had joined Michael Owen as a teenage scorer for the Three Lions in the World Cup finals.

News of Bellingham’s latest performance will have, without question, delighted decision-makers at Borussia Dortmund as it becomes increasingly likely that the 19-year-old will depart Germany come 2023.

Where the midfielder is destined to arrive, however, is difficult to determine, even with the knowledge that he’ll rank his known suitors in a similar manner to how Erling Haaland evaluated interested parties prior to his switch to the Etihad.

The assumption many will make is that Real Madrid’s European dominance will force him in the direction of the Spanish top-flight, though the value the teenager places on personal development will surely make Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp attractive prospects to work with.

