(Video) Jude Bellingham helps create fourth and sixth England goals; world-class pass & dribble

Jude Bellingham enjoyed an opening World Cup game to remember after registering the first goal of the tournament for England and having a big hand in a couple of the Three Lions’ other goals.

The Borussia Dortmund star produced a superb dribble after capitalising on a loose ball to provide the pre-assist for Harry Kane.

It wasn’t enough for the 19-year-old, however, who also produced a well-taken pass in the buildup for Jack Grealish’s effort.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of BBC Sport:

