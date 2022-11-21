(Video) Jude Bellingham scores England’s first goal of World Cup

Jude Bellingham opened the scoring for England in the 2022 World Cup with a well-guided headed goal.

The England star rose highest for Luke Shaw’s cross from the left flank, with his effort powering past the Iran No.1 into the top-right corner.

The Liverpool-linked midfielder will have undoubtedly already upped his value with his latest contribution on the international stage, which will absolutely delight his current outfit, Borussia Dortmund, ahead of the summer transfer window.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of BBC Sport: