Jude Bellingham teases Liverpool fans again amid transfer interest with ‘disrespectful’ claim

Jude Bellingham admitted his memories of England’s World Cup campaigns held mixed emotions for him.

When questioned about his heroes, the Englishman was quick to name Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard right off the bat – an answer that will have surely appealed to Reds fans across the globe.

“Gerrard was probably my biggest one,” the Borussia Dortmund star told the BBC. “The character he has besides the football, it’s world-class. Then, you know, you add on his ability and it’s a joke really.”

It’s far, admittedly, from being confirmation of any kind of intention to pick a switch to Anfield over the likes of Real Madrid or Manchester City.

That being said, it can hardly hurt our chances that the ex-Birmingham City youth prospect is such a big admirer of our former skipper.

“When your heroes take the time to appreciate what you’ve done, it’s really special,” Bellingham added when discussing comparisons between himself and Gerrard.

“I’m not sure how I feel because it’s almost a bit disrespectful to him really, all he’s achieved in the game and then to say that after three years we have similarities.

“I think I just want to be Jude and go on my own path.

“What he did was amazing and if I can get even as close to what he’s done then I’ve done well.”

There’ll be many an interested party keeping a close eye on the World Cup given that the 19-year-old’s value could go through the roof with a positive campaign.

That may not matter so much should new owners take over the reins on the red half of Merseyside, though we’d certainly hope that FSG would back us in the matter either way given the calibre of the talent in discussion.

You can catch the clip here, courtesy of BBC Sport (iPlayer)