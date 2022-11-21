13-goal forward who wants to play for Liverpool just scored in the World Cup

When thinking about the kind of transfer business Liverpool will be looking to explore in the upcoming window, it’s hard to imagine the club seriously pursuing a new forward.

Given the recruitment team at Anfield prides itself on forward planning, however, it wouldn’t surprise many to learn that Julian Ward and Co. have been keeping a close eye on linked star Cody Gakpo, especially after registering a goal for the Netherlands in their opening group stage game against Senegal.

The World Cup star previously admitted it would be an honour to play for the Reds, amongst a host of top European outfits.

“Real Madrid, FC Barcelona, ​​Manchester United, Manchester City and Liverpool. It would be an honor to play there, but I also have to see what kind of team I can best benefit from,” the 23-year-old told NOS.

The left-sided winger has 30 goal contributions (13 goals, 17 assists) for PSV in 24 games (across all competitions) this season and is looking increasingly set to make a name for himself elsewhere next year, potentially as soon as the January window.

We have to cast some serious doubt over the prospect of L4 being Gakpo’s next destination, however, given how much investment is needed to solve our midfield concerns.

Jude Bellingham, the target at the top of our wishlist for the summer, will cost well over £100m – quite possibly beyond £150m if he can replicate his opening performance against Iran for the remainder of the World Cup.

As such, we simply don’t have a penny spare to divert anywhere beyond the midfield department.

You can catch Cody Gakpo’s first World Cup goal below, courtesy of ITV:

Gakpo makes the breakthrough!!! The Dutch youngster breaks Senegalese hearts scoring with 5 minutes left on the clock!

