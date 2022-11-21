Sadio Mane shares emotional post after heartbreaking World Cup injury

Despite leaving Liverpool this summer, many of our supporters would have wished nothing but the best for Sadio Mane in the World Cup and to see him miss out is a huge blow.

Following the news of his injury, the 30-year-old wrote on his Twitter account (translated): ‘I would like to thank you all for your messages following my injury and to show you my gratitude. This Monday, the 🇸🇳 will compete in the @fifaworldcup_fr. I am sure that the 🦁 will transcend to honor our dear country. Long live Senegal, Go Lions 🦁❤💪🏾’.

The Bayern Munich man will be supporting his nation from afar and not something that any football fan wanted to see this winter but let’s hope he makes a full and speedy recovery.

READ MORE: (Images) Calvin Ramsay’s Mum shares childhood pictures as defender makes international debut

If someone had said a few years ago that the Senegalese winger, Bobby Firmino and Mo Salah would all miss the opportunity to feature in this tournament, no one would have believed them but now we face that sad truth.

With all three players in their thirties now too, this could well be the final opportunity any of them have to play on the greatest international stage.

For now though, we will all send our best wishes to Sadio and hope that his injury isn’t too serious.

You can view Mane’s post via @SMane_Officiel on Twitter:

Je voudrais vous remercier tous pour vos messages suite à ma blessure et vous témoigner ma reconnaissance. Ce lundi, le 🇸🇳 va entrer en lice dans la @fifaworldcup_fr. Je suis sûr que les 🦁 vont se transcender aﬁn d‘honorer notre cher pays.

Vive le Sénégal, Allez les Lions🦁❤💪🏾 pic.twitter.com/x7a3s7dUi0 — Sadio Mané (@SMane_Officiel) November 20, 2022

EOTK Insider: 🏆 Liverpool’s Two World Cup Winners and 14 Finalists, ahead of Qatar 🔴