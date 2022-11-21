(Video) Matip, Adrian, Lijnders and George Sephton star in hilarious Christmas advert

Liverpool will have a quiet few weeks ahead with the World Cup taking centre stage and the club has shown how the likes of Joel Matip will be even quieter, as they have no international duty of any sort.

Within a new Christmas advert that was shared on the club’s YouTube account, our No.32 starred alongside Adrian and Pep Lijnders as they joked about using a ‘Christmas tree formation’.

There’s also a feature of George Sephton, the voice of Anfield, as he looks very fed up inside his usual seat at our famous stadium.

It’s a comical look at how the club will be operating, although they will soon be jetting off to Dubai for some warm weather training.

You can watch the video of the Liverpool Christmas advert via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

