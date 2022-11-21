Micah Richards hails ‘outstanding’ teenager after claims Liverpool want to sign him

Micah Richards believes there are ‘no limits’ to where Jude Bellingham’s talent can take him.

The pundit shared his thoughts on the highly-rated 19-year-old ahead of the Three Lions’ clash with Iran in the group stage, describing the midfielder as an ‘outstanding’ talent.

“Honestly, he’s outstanding,” the former England international told BBC Sport.

“Every time I watch him, when we were in the Euros, I was thinking ‘he should be playing then’ but I didn’t want it to come too early for him. Now is his time to shine.

“What he’s doing at Dortmund, week in week out; I’ve watched his game and how he’s improved from just being good on the ball to making those forward runs to then doing his defensive work.

“I think he’s got absolutely everything.”

Liverpool are known to be strong admirers of the teenager – as reported by Football Insider – though face heavy competition from the likes of Real Madrid, Manchester City and Chelsea for his signature in the summer.

Bellingham’s first-half performance against Iran will certainly not have helped matters for us after registering a superb headed opener for Gareth Southgate’s men.

Borussia Dortmund are said to currently value their star prodigy at €150m (£130.2m) – a figure that could rise exponentially should he enjoy a few more stellar performances on the international stage.

It won’t be as simple as who comes with the money, of course, given that the England international will reportedly rank his potential suitors.

