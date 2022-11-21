(Images) Calvin Ramsay’s Mum shares childhood pictures as defender makes international debut

Calvin Ramsay was delighted to have made his international debut for Scotland; it wasn’t just a proud moment for the player but his whole family as well.

Taking to her Twitter account, the mother of our right-back wrote: ‘From following Scotland Home and away with Calvin to now watching Calvin playing for Scotland it’s been an unbelievable journey we are so proud 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿❤️’.

Images of our No.22 as a child following his nation show how far he has come from being a youngster supporting the team to now representing them at a senior level.

Let’s hope it’s the first of many appearances and that we can see both of our Scottish full-backs dominating for their country in the years to come.

You can view the images of Ramsay via @tartanrambo on Twitter:

