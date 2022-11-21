Romano suggests surprise England international as Bellingham alternative

Liverpool have been long-linked with Jude Bellingham but news from Fabrizio Romano suggests that the club are looking at alternatives, something which may show that the possible negotiations are not going too well.

Speaking with CaughtOffside, the Italian journalist said: “Graeme Souness has suggested that there might be too much competition for Bellingham, so Jurgen Klopp should try going after James Maddison instead.

“I’m sure Liverpool will be linked with 100 midfielders in the months ahead, by both media reports and pundit comments like this. We know they will be busy with midfield changes in 2023.

READ MORE: Virgil van Dijk will no longer wear OneLove captain’s armband in Qatar

“At the moment, though, there are still no clubs in negotiations for Maddison…so we will see what Liverpool will decide to do. For the time being, Bellingham remains the top priority; nothing has changed.”

Hearing that James Maddison is a possible alternative to the Jude Bellingham will not be something that many of our supporters will be delighted to hear but it’s hard to ignore that the Leicester City man has had a great season so far.

The 25-year-old has shown that he has star quality and has praised our supporters in the past, he could be a solid addition to Jurgen Klopp’s squad but he’s not the man that many want.

The 19-year-old looks to be a generational talent and with our public hunt for a new midfielder making headlines, let’s hope we can get the calibre of player that can make a huge difference at Anfield.

With the probable looming sale of the club by FSG, there will be some worries that our hunt for new players won’t be funded properly and that even if we were to sign the Birmingham-born teenager – we will need more players.

Seven goals and four assists in 13 appearances in the Premier League this season though may suggest that one of Brendan Rodgers’ star men could be a perfect fit.

EOTK Insider: 🏆 Liverpool’s Two World Cup Winners and 14 Finalists, ahead of Qatar 🔴