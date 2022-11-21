(Video) Rugby player lifts Klopp off his feet during hilarious coaching session

Jurgen Klopp is not just a football coach but a great manager of people and this has been once again exemplified during a session with Siya Kolisi.

The video was shared on adidas’ YouTube account and is a four-part series that has many great moments within them.

One of which sees the German teach the South African rugby star how to attack a corner and when he scored a header, the celebrations were great to watch.

Our boss was lifted off his feet and carried away by the 31-year-old, as he was caught up in the jubilation of finally scoring a goal!

You can watch the video of Klopp and Kolisi via adidas 3Stripes on YouTube:

