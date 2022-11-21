Should Liverpool buy a new midfielder in January?

One of the main areas that Liverpool needs to strengthen is its midfield. So should they buy a new midfielder in the upcoming transfer window? If so, which players should they look more closely at getting?

Liverpool’s current form is well below par, so they will need to change something. One or two new midfielders could be the perfect solution to getting them out of the predicament they currently find themselves in. Here are several possible new midfielders Liverpool could sign in the January 2023 transfer window.

Which midfielders should Liverpool consider getting in January?

Several suggestions have been put forward about which midfielders Liverpool should keep a close eye on and potentially bring to the club, but there are some names that keep on popping up more than others. They include:

● Douglas Luiz from Aston Villa

● Youri Tielemans from Leicester City

● Sander Berge from Sheffield United

● Houssem Aouar from Lyon

● Konrad Laimer from RB Leipzig

● Florian Neuhaus from Borussia Monchengladbach

There are several other names floating about, but it will more than likely be one or more of these six players that arrive before any other players.

Can Liverpool still win the Premier League with their current midfield?

Harvey Elliott, Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara, Curtis Jones, and Jordan Henderson is the current midfield selection that Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has to choose from each week. Can this midfield improve and get the club back to its winning ways, or is it time to get rid of some of these players and bring in new midfielders? A couple of poor performances in recent games, as well as injuries that have sidelined certain players, mean that the chances of Liverpool winning the current 2022/23 Premier League campaign are fairly slim.

To get a better understanding of how likely it is that Liverpool can win the league, the best thing to do would be to look to the major sports betting sites to see what kind of odds are currently being offered for Liverpool to win the league outright. At the time of writing, it’s not looking good for the Reds. They are currently the sixth odds-on favourites to win the Premier League, which is behind Tottenham, Newcastle United, Manchester United, Arsenal, and Manchester City.

What kind of odds do Liverpool have to win the league?

If you're looking to place a wager on Liverpool to win the league, perhaps it's not such a great bet. In American/Moneyline odds, they are currently priced at +6,600 to win the league, which is 66/1 in UK fractional odds, and 67.00 in European decimal odds. In comparison, the odds-on favourites to win the league, Manchester City, are currently priced at -500 (which is 1/5, or 1.20).

Liverpool’s recent results and upcoming fixtures

Liverpool’s poor run of performances in the Premier League means that they have been unable to climb any higher than 9th. Despite recently beating the current reigning champions Manchester City 1-0 at home, they have drawn many of their games and lost 3-2 to Arsenal, 1-0 to Nottingham Forest, and 2-1 to Leeds United. In their upcoming fixtures, they face Derby County at home on November 9th in the third round of the FL Cup and then Southampton at home in the Premier League on November 12th before the world cup break. In their first game back from the break, they play Aston Villa away on Boxing Day.

