Virgil van Dijk revealed his JBL speaker to be one of his prized 10 possessions he couldn’t live without.

The Dutchman also took the opportunity, whilst on the topic of music, to point out the poor tastes of his Liverpool teammate Andy Robertson, admitting he tells the Scot every day about his lack of rhythm.

The Dutchman enjoyed a 2-0 win with the Netherlands in their opening group stage win over Senegal at the World Cup.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of GQ Sport: