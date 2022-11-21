(Video) Young Liverpool fan sings ‘Mo Salah’ to Evertonian grandad

Mo Salah has plenty of supporters across the city of Liverpool but it’s fair to say that not too many of them are Evertonians and this has been exemplified in a recent video online.

One young Red has been recorded singing the chant of our Egyptian King to her grandad, who also happens to be a Blue and it doesn’t look like he enjoyed it too much.

It’s all taken in good humour though and shows that sometimes the love for your family can be stronger than the rivalry between football teams.

Perhaps when the young fan gets a bit older though, their grandparent will be a little less tolerant!

You can watch the video of the young Red and the Evertonian grandad via @Tor_harco on Twitter:

