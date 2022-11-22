‘Strange situation’ – Fabrizio Romano now answers question Liverpool fans keep asking him

The manner of Fabio Carvalho’s exit evidently raised a few eyebrows, not to mention leaving a bitter taste in the mouth of Rui Jorge.

Fabrizio Romano has now explained that the young midfielder likely wants to ‘take his time’ to find the best solution for his international future.

“Some Liverpool fans have been asking me about the slightly strange situation involving Fabio Carvalho and the Portugal Under-21s,” the Italian journalist told Caught Offside.

“I think Carvalho wants to take his time before deciding his national team future, it’s normal.

“Maybe the process was not the best one for the Portugal U21 coach, but he wants to take his time.”

It’s highly possible that a switch to the England setup with a view to joining the likes of Harvey Elliott in the youth team before, hopefully, making a step up to Gareth Southgate’s senior outfit.

READ MORE: ‘I told my agent’ – 22-year-old midfielder admits Liverpool transfer discussions

Whilst we can certainly appreciate why Carvalho’s Portugal U21s boss would be rather upset about him avoiding having a conversation over his decision, he has every right to take time away from the international scene and mull things over.

There would be a certain advantage to committing to the Three Lions given his familiarity with a few Liverpool stars already present.

Ultimately, whatever his decision, the club will be fully behind him and we’ll be hoping to see him enjoy a successful career both domestically and abroad.

EOTK Insider: 🏆 Liverpool’s Two World Cup Winners and 14 Finalists, ahead of Qatar