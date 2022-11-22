(Video) ‘Learn more if you listen’ – Souness renders Roy Keane speechless in wild spat over Argentina penalty

Graeme Souness was having absolutely none of Roy Keane’s antics during ITV’s coverage of Argentina’s clash with Saudi Arabia.

The former Liverpool star accused his fellow pundit of not listening to him when dissecting a potential penalty call with the latter insistent a spot-kick shouldn’t have been awarded, eventually getting the ex-Manchester United midfielder to quiet down so he could explain the official’s decision.

It’s a fiery combo that’s sure to pay off for the broadcaster for the length of the competition judging by their early spat.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of ITV: