(Video) LFC fans all saying same thing about Harry Kane’s embarrassing dive

Harry Kane was on the receiving end of some incredulous tweets after his latest outing for England in their 6-2 win over Iran.

The Tottenham star was seen apparently committing to a dramatic dive after the lightest of contact from Ali Karimi.

One can’t help but wonder at the outcry had it been Mo Salah throwing himself to the turf in a Premier League game – it’s fair to assume that the Liverpool star wouldn’t have gotten off so lightly.

You can catch the clip below, originating from @Biga811:

The scream of agony to go with it…. 🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/jVWmA1SKHd — lfc (@lfc19075680) November 22, 2022

Pathetic and embarrassing the man does it every single game he plays a top level cheat https://t.co/QBgyf4o6DV — Ethan (@mcginty_ethan) November 22, 2022