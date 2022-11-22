(Video) LFC fans all saying same thing about Harry Kane’s embarrassing dive

Harry Kane was on the receiving end of some incredulous tweets after his latest outing for England in their 6-2 win over Iran.

The Tottenham star was seen apparently committing to a dramatic dive after the lightest of contact from Ali Karimi.

One can’t help but wonder at the outcry had it been Mo Salah throwing himself to the turf in a Premier League game – it’s fair to assume that the Liverpool star wouldn’t have gotten off so lightly.

You can catch the clip below, originating from @Biga811:

