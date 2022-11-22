Jamie Redknapp hails ‘exceptional’ World Cup star everyone will ‘fall in love with’ amid Liverpool links

It’s far from surprising that Jude Bellingham has captured the hearts of so many pundits after a wondrous performance for England in their World Cup opener against Iran.

Jamie Redknapp was the latest commentator to wax lyrical over the 19-year-old whilst his old club Liverpool continue to be heavily linked.

“They are alike [Bellingham & Gerrard],” the former Red told Sky Sports.

“They’re just great midfield players and generational to be honest… he has a little bit of everything, Jude, that’s what I like about him. He’s very controlled, just an exceptional young man.”

“There’s not many people like him. He’s super bright and he just looks like a role model and everyone’s going to hopefully, during this World Cup, fall in love with him.”

Able to play the No.8 and No.6 roles effectively, the England international already ticks two major boxes for Jurgen Klopp ahead of the summer window.

READ MORE: Super agent blown away by chaos-maker BBC pundit reckons could be signing for Liverpool

With the future of our ownership still up in the air, it’s difficult to predict how much backing we’ll receive in 2023.

FSG have assured fans that it’s business as usual, which should provide some hope that the Americans won’t pull any potential funding as we look to bring in some much-needed midfield reinforcements across the next two windows.

Whether that funding will extend to a signing of the calibre of Bellingham remains to be seen given we’re already being quoted at €150m – a price-tag that will surely rise if he continues to enjoy a stellar World Cup campaign.

EOTK Insider: 🏆 Liverpool’s Two World Cup Winners and 14 Finalists, ahead of Qatar