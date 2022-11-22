(Image) Jordan Henderson sends LFC target Instagram message after ‘scary’ World Cup performance

Jordan Henderson was evidently impressed by what he saw from Jude Bellingham during England’s 6-2 hammering of Iran in their World Cup group stage opener.

The Liverpool skipper joined the likes of Reece James and Mason Mount in sending his congratulations to the 19-year-old, posting a fire emoji and the OK gesture in emoji form.

The teenager made a statement and a half, opening the scoring for Gareth Southgate’s men and enjoying an all-around world-class display that Jermaine Jenas labelled ‘scary’.

You can catch the image below, courtesy of Jude Bellingham’s Instagram account: