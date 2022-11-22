Liverpool are ‘closely monitoring’ England international during the World Cup – report

There’s certainly not much of a secret that Liverpool are said to be after a midfielder this summer and it appears as though one target may be in the current England squad, in Qatar.

As reported by Football Insider: ‘Liverpool will be closely monitoring West Ham star Declan Rice and how he reacts to the big-game World Cup pressure, sources have told Football Insider.

‘The Merseysiders are in the market for a marquee midfield signing going into next year, with Rice’s England teammate Jude Bellingham a top target.

‘But Liverpool also have a strong interest in Rice amid the likelihood there will be slightly less elite-club competition for his signature.’

Declan Rice will certainly be a player that many Liverpool fans are aware of and that they would welcome as part of Jurgen Klopp’s midfield options in the second-half of this campaign, or for next season.

The West Ham man was impressive in his first World Cup appearance against Iran but his role as a defensive player may not be one that he could operate in at Anfield, if he is to be signed.

Hearing the name Jude Bellingham will probably get more excitement from our supporters but there is likely to be a lot of competition for his signature in the coming transfer windows.

With the probable sale of the club by FSG there may be some worries that we don’t spend big money on any possible midfield options and so there’s very little chance both men could be captured in the same window.

Let’s see what happens with both players in the coming weeks and months but it may be worth keeping an eye on Gareth Southgate’s side, to see if both men could perform in a red shirt.

