Man Utd just handed FSG & Liverpool huge obstacle to potential sale with bombshell statement

FSG will face huge competition from the Glazers after the Manchester United owners expressed a willingness to sell the club in full.

This update comes courtesy of a tweet from Ben Jacobs after the Red Devils brought in the Raine Group as their ‘exclusive financial advisor’.

And a final thought, in many ways it's Manchester United vs. Liverpool now, potentially talking to (even competing for) the same investors. Two giant EPL clubs up for sale together. Going to be fascinating. — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) November 22, 2022

BREAKING 🚨: The Glazer family ARE open to selling Manchester United. United have released a statement revealing they are "commencing a process to explore strategic alternatives for the club." ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/jF7XC5lXZ4 — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) November 22, 2022

It’s a problematic development that now means the Manchester-based outfit will be competing, as the CBS reporter noted online, with Jurgen Klopp’s men for potential suitors.

Though it’s undoubtedly a new reality that will concern Reds fans, one might argue that Liverpool are in an immensely better place than their traditional rivals on and off the pitch (though the results don’t quite reflect that reality this term).

Excusing our start to the campaign, FSG have ensured that we’re actively competing with our league rivals commercially and competitively with the club only really needing direct investment in the squad to rectify an ageing midfield.

The prospect of owning a significant institution like Manchester United will no doubt be appealing to potentially buyers, though the need for more work on and off the pitch may push us ahead as a more suitable option.

