Man Utd just handed FSG & Liverpool huge obstacle to potential sale with bombshell statement

Posted by
Man Utd just handed FSG & Liverpool huge obstacle to potential sale with bombshell statement

FSG will face huge competition from the Glazers after the Manchester United owners expressed a willingness to sell the club in full.

This update comes courtesy of a tweet from Ben Jacobs after the Red Devils brought in the Raine Group as their ‘exclusive financial advisor’.

It’s a problematic development that now means the Manchester-based outfit will be competing, as the CBS reporter noted online, with Jurgen Klopp’s men for potential suitors.

READ MORE: (Video) Ibou Konate’s highlights as he makes World Cup debut for France

Though it’s undoubtedly a new reality that will concern Reds fans, one might argue that Liverpool are in an immensely better place than their traditional rivals on and off the pitch (though the results don’t quite reflect that reality this term).

Excusing our start to the campaign, FSG have ensured that we’re actively competing with our league rivals commercially and competitively with the club only really needing direct investment in the squad to rectify an ageing midfield.

The prospect of owning a significant institution like Manchester United will no doubt be appealing to potentially buyers, though the need for more work on and off the pitch may push us ahead as a more suitable option.

EOTK Insider: 🏆 Liverpool’s Two World Cup Winners and 14 Finalists, ahead of Qatar

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top