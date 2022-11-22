(Video) Neco Williams dedicates Wales performance to his grandad

Neco Williams is part of the Wales squad for this World Cup and there’s no doubting that part of his decision to leave Anfield in the summer was so that he could be part of the historic moment for himself, his family and his nation.

Ahead of the opening game in the competition, our former right-back was given the heartbreaking news that his grandad had passed away and so it took great courage to get onto the pitch and help his side achieve a 1-1 draw with USA.

Following the match, the 21-year-old was clearly emotional and went towards the present cameras to say: “That was for you grandad”.

It was a highly emotive moment for the Nottingham Forest man and everyone from his former club will wish him and his family well and send all of our love.

"That was for you grandad" An emotional moment post-match for @necowilliams01 as he pays tribute to his late grandfather ❤️#ArBenYByd | #FIFAWorldCup | #TogetherStronger pic.twitter.com/Smv8sFcpme — ITV Football (@itvfootball) November 21, 2022

