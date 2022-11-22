(Video) Neco Williams’ heartfelt message after losing his grandad

Neco Williams was part of a Wales team that secured a respectable draw against USA in the World Cup and after the match it was revealed that he found out beforehand that his grandad had passed away.

Taking to his Twitter account, the right-back wrote: ‘Yesterday was the toughest news I’ve ever had to face and that was listening to my mum tell me my grandad past away last night😓 to go from crying all day to start in a World Cup game was extremely tough but I got through it from the support of my team mates and family❤️🕊’.

It must have been so hard for the former Red to concentrate on the match after hearing such devastating news and his tearful dedication was caught on camera after the game too.

READ MORE: Liverpool are ‘closely monitoring’ England international during the World Cup – report

A major part of the decision for the 21-year-old to leave Anfield would have been so that he could feature in Qatar and, although it would have been so difficult for him to do so, playing against America was the right decision.

The best way to honour the life of his grandfather is to go and prove to the world that he deserves to play at this stage and the Nottingham Forest man certainly did that.

Let’s hope he has a successful tournament and can prove to the world why he spent so many years at Anfield too.

It’s safe to assume many of his friends on Merseyside would have sent messages of love and support and we can only do the same.

You can view the Tweet by Williams via his Twitter account:

Yesterday was the toughest news I’ve ever had to face and that was listening to my mum tell me my grandad past away last night😓 to go from crying all day to start in a World Cup game was extremely tough but I got through it from the support of my team mates and family❤️🕊 pic.twitter.com/3pcxl0C3Qc — Neco Williams (@necowilliams01) November 21, 2022

EOTK Insider: 🏆 Liverpool’s Two World Cup Winners and 14 Finalists, ahead of Qatar 🔴