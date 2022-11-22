(Video) Jamie Redknapp compares England international to Steven Gerrard

Steven Gerrard will always be remembered as one of the greatest players to ever wear a Liverpool shirt and one of his former teammates, Jamie Redknapp, has compared a current England international to our old captain.

Speaking with Sky Sports, the ex-Red said: “I remember Stevie as a 17-year-old, when he first got into the Liverpool team and you just realised you were in the presence of greatness because they move the ball a bit differently and I think Jude (Bellingham) is a bit like that”.

There’s no secret that Jude Bellingham is a player that has been heavily linked with our club and that many of our supporters want to see him arrive at Anfield.

The 19-year-old doesn’t need many more compliments to help convince our fans further but these words from our former midfielder may help excite a few more Reds.

You can watch the video of Redknapp comparing Bellingham and Gerrard via @footballdaily on Twitter:

🗣 "He's a little bit of everything Jude, that's what I like about him." Jamie Carragher compares the game of Jude Bellingham to the likes of Steven Gerrard pic.twitter.com/fLVOYxWvhU — Football Daily (@footballdaily) November 21, 2022

