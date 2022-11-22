Rio Ferdinand shares exciting thing youth coaches have said about ‘phenomenal’ Liverpool target

Rio Ferdinand was one of several BBC pundits to wax lyrical about Jude Bellingham ahead of England’s encounter with Iran in their opening group stage game at the World Cup.

The 44-year-old revealed that he’d had contact with a few of the ‘phenomenal’ youngster’s youth coaches who we were confident about his positional versatility.

“I don’t think I’ve ever seen a player in our country being able to speak so eloquently, so confidently and so balanced at this young age at this level – it’s phenomenal to see, it’s captain material,” the former Manchester United star told BBC Sport.

“He can do anything in there. In terms of speaking to youth coaches who have seen him and managed him and coached him, he can play in the No.6 comfortably, he looks equally as good in the No.8 and he can also play as a creative in the No.10.

“This guy has it all.”

Jurgen Klopp will most certainly be a keen admirer of the fact that Liverpool’s top summer target can play both the No.8 and No.6 roles.

Having failed to sign Aurelien Tchouameni in the prior summer window and with the club avoiding signing alternatives, this is one transfer the club has to absolutely get right.

Though expectations are variable across the fanbase, there’s no question that disappointment will be rife should our recruitment team fail to put a more convincing proposal forward than the likes of Real Madrid and Manchester City.

We may have an advantage in the race for Bellingham’s signature if Jurgen Klopp’s relationship with Hans-Joachim Watzke counts for something with regard to the Borussia Dortmund prodigy’s decision-making.

It’s not all doom and gloom then, as far as our prospects are concerned, though we do hope there is a backup plan just in case our hopes are dashed once again.

