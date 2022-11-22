(Video) Tomiyasu in shock that Liverpool player hasn’t made the World Cup squad

Liverpool have many brilliant players within our squad but one member of our team has a big admirer in the form of Takehiro Tomiyasu, who was visibly shocked when he learned that he hadn’t been selected for his nation’s World Cup squad.

The Arsenal defender was asked who his favourite member of the Spain squad was and his answer of Thiago Alcantara, was quickly met with shock when the interviewer confirmed that the midfielder had not been selected in the Spanish squad.

READ MORE: (Video) Neco Williams’ heartfelt message after losing his grandad

It’s no less shocking to our fans either, as the 31-year-old is such a crucial member of Jurgen Klopp’s team and to not even make the squad (never mind the starting 11) is a huge shock to everyone.

It’s testament to the former Bayern Munich man’s standing within the game that he is so widely respected and, although Luis Enrique’s opinion is one that is hugely important to the player, hopefully that will be some consolation for our man.

You can watch Tomiyasu’s reaction to the Thiago news via @afcstuff on Twitter:

Takehiro Tomiyasu names his favourite Spain national team player: “Thiago.” Journalist: “Thiago Alcantara? He’s not coming [to the World Cup].” Tomiyasu: “He’s not coming?! Sorry, I didn’t know that!” [AS] #afc pic.twitter.com/9u1s8PABgA — afcstuff (@afcstuff) November 22, 2022

EOTK Insider: 🏆 Liverpool’s Two World Cup Winners and 14 Finalists, ahead of Qatar 🔴