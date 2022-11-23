Alisson on the ‘horrible’ Anfield atmosphere that he will never forget

Alisson Becker has been a mainstay of the Liverpool team since his arrival in 2018 and, over four years later, it doesn’t look like we’ll be looking for a replacement stopper any time soon.

The Brazilian did get to experience Anfield on one occasion before he signed for the Reds though and, in an interview with UOL (translated), he explained how it felt to play against the team he was soon to sign for.

The 30-year-old said: ‘I think that game [Champions League semi-final, Liverpool vs. Roma in 2018] served as an experience of living a day at Anfield, seeing the fans up close. That contributed to my choice for Liverpool.

READ MORE: (Video) Ibou Konate’s highlights as he makes World Cup debut for France

‘If you ask me what it was like to play at Anfield as an opponent I can sum it up for you in one word: horrible. Anfield is a spectacular stadium, when the crowd plays together it is very noisy – and in that game they were ‘on fire’.’

On a day when Jurgen Klopp’s side won 5-2, few inside the stadium would have thought that the ‘keeper we had just watched concede all the goals would go on to be a key reason for the Champions League and Premier League success that was to follow.

With that being the first semi-final inside our famous ground under the German, the atmosphere was electric and everyone inside that night can take some credit in being able to convince the former Roma man to leave Italy.

It shows what our supporters can do to opposition players when we make the stadium loud and intimidating and that no doubt had some part to play in how many goals were scored on that evening.

Even though we went on to be defeated in Kyiv, we can always take solace in the fact that it helped us convince one of the greatest goalkeepers Merseyside has ever seen – to come to our club.

EOTK Insider: 🏆 Liverpool’s Two World Cup Winners and 14 Finalists, ahead of Qatar 🔴