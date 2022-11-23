Alisson reveals the other Premier League club that tried to sign him in 2018

The thought of Alisson Becker guarding another Premier League team’s net is almost a sickening one at this point but the Brazilian has explained how another team tried to sign him, in the same summer that he headed to Merseyside.

In an interview with UOL (translated), the 30-year-old said: ‘I had a proposal from Chelsea too, but living that [atmosphere during the Roma vs. Liverpool game] excited me a lot to play for Liverpool. And Klopp too. He is a sensational person, one of the great coaches in the history of world football. He’s a guy who does everything to make us feel comfortable playing and bring his style to the team’.

It’s fair to assume that, having played against Liverpool during the Champions League semi-final in 2018 for Roma, his experience of how intimidating our supporters can be and how great Jurgen Klopp’s team was – helped sway the opinion of the Brazilian.

Chelsea supporters must read this statement and have a terrible feeling of ‘what if’, especially after spending big money on both Kepa Arrizabalaga and Edouard Mendy since we’ve signed our dependable No.1.

Although the former Roma man certainly didn’t arrive at Anfield on a cheap deal, seeing the Stamford Bridge club breaking that world record fee for a ‘keeper just days after our man arrived – makes this all feel even better.

It’s certainly a biassed opinion but it’s clear that our man made the right decision by moving to the Reds and we’re sure it’s one that he hasn’t regretted since he made the decision four years ago.

