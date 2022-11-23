BBC host doesn’t ‘get the fume’ over Curtis Jones’ new contract

Curtis Jones appears to be quite a divisive character amongst some Liverpool supporters and when his new contract was announced recently, it was sadly met with some anger and disappointment from some so-called ‘fans’.

Speaking about this outbreak of reaction, Paul Salt from BBC Radio Merseyside said on The Red Kop podcast: “I don’t get the fume that there appears to be. The lad is a young player, full of promise, he’s had a rocky road with form and injuries but he was on – for a Premier League player – lower wages – so there was probably a need to secure his value.

“With Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita and James Milner all due to be out of contract, to me it makes perfect sense to sign him up and – I hate this phrase – protect that asset.”

Our No.17 is a local lad with a lot of potential to be a great player in Jurgen Klopp’s side, he doesn’t have to be the main midfield man and can operate as a solid squad option when required by the boss.

As mentioned above too, his wages will be very low in comparison to others within the squad and he also fills a quota as both an English and homegrown player – something required for Premier League and Champions League squads.

The Scouser knows what it means to represent his boyhood club and is representing us on the pitch, therefore the outrage he receives is far from acceptable and this news should be celebrated.

There won’t be many true Reds that would ever wish our players anything but the best and if our boss thinks he’s good enough, his opinion is a lot more valued than those sharing theirs on social media.

