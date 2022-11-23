Fabinho on how Klopp ‘surprised’ him and nearly ruined his Brazil career

Fabinho has gained a call-up to the Brazil squad and, despite most of the team playing away from their home nation, he is in an unusual position in that he has never represented a team in the Brazilian league.

Because of this, the midfielder has experienced some issues in gaining access to the national squad and when Jurgen Klopp made comments to Tite (Brazil’s coach), our No.3 has revealed he was relieved when they were received well.

Our boss had insinuated that the Brazilian coach hadn’t actually watched the 29-year-old play and since then the former Monaco man has been handed more chances for the national side.

It may have been a risky move, especially when viewed through the eyes of the midfielder, but he was happy with the results and discussed this moment in an interview with UOL (translated):

‘After I had already gained a position at Liverpool and won important titles, Klopp surprised me with a statement speaking directly to Tite. When I heard it, I thought, “damn! Strong!” I was curious to know how Tite would react, but he was calm, thank goodness.

‘Klopp is older than me, I can’t control what he says (laughs). He has a very strong name in football and he knows the size of his statements. He always cares about his players, the travels, the attrition and everything in between.

‘He already talked to me about selection. I made it clear that I always wanted to defend Brazil for the dream of playing in a World Cup. He understand. He said that he never defended the selection and that he doesn’t know the feeling, but that he understood me’.

It’s another show of the love that our manager has for his players and he’s always willing to back them up, if he thinks that they’re not being treated correctly.

It must be great to be his player and this is yet another example of what a great leader he is.

