What key FSG chief privately admitted about Liverpool amid sale talks

The motivations of FSG in pursuing a potential full sale of the club revolve mainly around the increasing difficulty in keeping pace with petrostate-funded outfits domestically and abroad.

That was certainly the rationale adopted by Mike Gordon, a key executive at Liverpool, in private discussions around the current landscape in the Premier League.

“Sources have spoken of Gordon’s candidness when in private about the challenge Liverpool face in keeping pace alongside the likes of Manchester City and now Newcastle United, whose total outlay in the two transfer windows under their Saudi Arabian owners to date stretches past £200m,” Paul Gorst reported for the Echo.

“As far back as April, when Klopp and his staff signed new deals until 2026, Gordon was understood to be open and honest about the financial obstacles in Liverpool’s way, something which the manager himself so publicly addressed in the eve of City’s visit to Anfield in mid-October.

“There is a private acceptance that it is getting harder and harder to stay atop of the English and world game given the financial benefits other clubs are able to enjoy that Liverpool, under FSG, cannot. This is perhaps why now is the time to explore the possibility of sale.”

The Merseysiders are still considering alternative avenues, of course, with chairman Tom Werner confirming that Fenway will commit to the outfit if an appropriate buyer can’t be sourced.

It’s worrying too now that the Glazers have announced their decision to likewise explore investment opportunities, presenting a stumbling block on our end.

Whilst the commercial machine that is Manchester United will surely appeal to a whole swathe of investors, we can’t overlook the fact that Liverpool is a comparatively better-run operation on all levels.

The investment needed on the pitch, too, should be smaller, with the midfield in dire need of some fresh legs and serious quality.

In an ideal world, financial fair play would have the teeth Fenway were praying for to level the playing field, though we can more than understand where Gordon is coming from as the English top-flight becomes increasingly diluted with oil-rich sides.

