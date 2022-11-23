Petrochemicals giant owner worth $13.3bn makes Liverpool ownership stance clear

Sir Jim Ratcliffe has reportedly thrown his hat into the ring to become the next owner of Manchester United with his petrochemical giant Ineos set to table a fresh bid.

This comes courtesy of Tom Morgon at the Telegraph with it clearly ruling out one of Britain’s richest individuals of the race to take Liverpool off Fenway Sports Group’s hands.

The 70-year-old has a net worth valued at $13.3bn (£11.02bn), according to a real-time calculation from Forbes.

READ MORE: ‘Wants to join…’ – Christian Falk has shared an interesting transfer update for Liverpool fans

We shouldn’t be too shocked by this development given the fact that Ratcliffe has long been a supporter of the Red Devils and had previously expressed a lack of interest in the Reds (as covered by the Daily Mail).

There’s not a doubt in our minds, however, that FSG will secure reliable suitors sooner or later given the vast improvements made to the club during their tenure.

With one of the globe’s top managers at the helm, too, a prospective owner has as good a guarantee of success on the pitch (with the right backing) as one’s going to get.

EOTK Insider: 🏆 Liverpool’s Two World Cup Winners and 14 Finalists, ahead of Qatar