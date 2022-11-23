(Photo) Joe Gomez ditches dreads for brand new look Liverpool fans will love

Joe Gomez appears to have taken the lack of international football commitments as an opportunity to revert back to a classic look as he ditches his dreads.

The Liverpool star was sadly not selected to join Gareth Southgate’s men in Doha, though will be earning a hopefully transformative rest ahead of linking up with Jurgen Klopp in our Dubai training camp.

Though a change in hairstyles shouldn’t have any bearing on his performance levels, one fan is already keeping their fingers crossed to see a return to form for the former Charlton Athletic prospect.

You can catch the photo below, courtesy of Reddit user u/james__Fitzy:

Gomez has his old trim back incoming 2018-19 Gomez from LiverpoolFC

