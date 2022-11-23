(Video) Tsimikas & Elliott spotted partying together in hilariously empty nightclub

Kostas Tsimikas and Harvey Elliott appear to be making the most of their time off whilst the World Cup group stages have kicked off in Doha.

The greek international shared an Instagram story of the pair partying together in a decidedly empty nightclub in the Maldives (allegedly, according to Reddit user u/BriarcliffInmate).

It’s good to know that our squad members feel comfortable off the pitch with one another and hopefully the experience is properly recuperative ahead of Jurgen Klopp’s training camp in Dubai.

You can catch the clip here (and below), courtesy of Kostas Tsimikas’ Instagram story: