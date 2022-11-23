Liverpool considering £27.6m bid for Fabinho cover – already said he wants Anfield move – report

Liverpool are reportedly considering splashing €32m (£27.68m) on Joao Gomes ahead of the January transfer window.

This comes courtesy of @CentralFlaNacao with the account pointing to the midfielder’s prior statement of his intention to play in the English top-flight.

Liverpool segue interessado no volante João Gomes do #Flamengo.

Clube inglês pensa em fazer uma proposta de 32 milhões de euros (R$ 175 milhões) pelo brasileiro que já disse ter o sonho de jogar a Premier League. 🗞️@empireofthekop pic.twitter.com/lESo1xmd1i — CENTRAL DO FLAMENGO ᶜʳᶠ  (@CentralFlaNacao) November 22, 2022

The Brazilian’s admiration for the Reds, in particular, will undoubtedly be of greater interest, telling his Instagram followers (via ESPN Brasil ): ” Liverpool are a team I’d play for. I have the greatest desire to play.”

READ MORE: Man Utd just handed FSG & Liverpool huge obstacle to potential sale with bombshell statement

It’s well-known at this stage that we’re keen on recruiting a new option in the middle of the park to help resolve our ongoing concerns in that department.

Securing a move for the 21-year-old before Flamengo’s season starts could be an ideal opportunity for our recruitment team to explore at a time where it’s usually difficult to bring in quality reinforcements.

We can appreciate that Jurgen Klopp will have more than enough faith in Fabinho returning back to his best come late December (he certainly has every reason to) but it would be incredibly negligent to leave all our business to the summer window at a time when our top four hopes are in doubt.

EOTK Insider: 🏆 Liverpool’s Two World Cup Winners and 14 Finalists, ahead of Qatar