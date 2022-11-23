25-year-old Liverpool star’s ‘childish dream’ may have put Barcelona on high alert

Luis Diaz has been one of the most exciting talents on the top-flight scene for several years, a reality only amplified by his switch to Liverpool in the prior January transfer window.

The former FC Porto star was linked with a switch to Barcelona prior to agreeing a move to Anfield and his latest comments on a ‘childish dream’ to ‘play for a Spanish club’ may have raised a few eyebrows at the Camp Nou.

“I would like to play for a Spanish club that has always attracted my family’s attention, but it is more of a childish dream,” the Colombian told Soho. “Now I only think about lifting trophies and making history with Liverpool, which is one of the biggest clubs in the world. I am very grateful for the opportunity they have given me.”

The Spanish giants are hardly in any position to mount a successful swoop for the 25-year-old – particularly not with a long-term contract keeping him at L4 until 2027.

Competitively speaking, of course, there would be no benefit to be gained in swapping clubs any time in the near future, as Barcelona’s current Champions League campaign has demonstrated.

From our point of view, Diaz has made it more than clear that he’s happy where he is and there’s no question that his appreciation for the club is more than mirrored by the fanbase.

An electric winger on the left flank, we’re all thoroughly excited to see how the attacker will develop under Jurgen Klopp for the next four years.

