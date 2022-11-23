Liverpool’s most popular shirt names revealed as club share the top 10

Liverpool supporters are known for proudly displaying their love for the club by wearing the famous red shirt in and outside of Anfield, often adorned with the name and number of their hero.

Thanks to the club we are now able to share the top 10 names that have been printed on this season’s shirt and this always helps to give an idea of how popular each player is, amongst our supporters.

The list in full is: ’10. Andy Robertson, 9. Jordan Henderson, 8. Harvey Elliott, 7. Roberto Firmino, 6. Thiago Alcantara, 5. Virgil van Dijk, 4. Trent Alexander-Arnold, 3. Darwin Nunez, 2. Luis Diaz, 1. Mohamed Salah’.

READ MORE: (Video) Anfield Road End update ahead of roof being removed from the stadium

It’s perhaps no surprise to see Mo Salah as the most-loved player within Jurgen Klopp’s star-studded squad and the Egyptian King’s standing within the team will certainly have helped convince the club that he deserved a new contract in the summer.

To see new boys Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez make up the rest of the top three shows just how much everyone loves a new signing for the club too.

Maybe the shock news would be that there’s no place for Fabinho, Joel Matip or Ibou Konate but that certainly doesn’t mean that the trio aren’t loved by the Anfield faithful.

An interesting insight into the standing of each player in the eyes of our fan base.

EOTK Insider: 🏆 Liverpool’s Two World Cup Winners and 14 Finalists, ahead of Qatar 🔴