(Image) Arsenal’s Gabriel Martinelli on the ‘very good’ Anfield atmosphere

Gabriel Martinelli has long been admired by Jurgen Klopp and this season especially has been the perfect proof that our manager was right to highlight the ability of the 21-year-old.

It’s clear though that the love is rather mutual as the Brazilian has spoken about his love for Liverpool, in a recent interview with Arsenal’s club website.

When asked which away stadium has the best atmosphere, the forward said: “Anfield. It’s a very good atmosphere there as well”.

Let’s hope that when he next experiences the famous sound of our ground, he leaves as the loser once again – that’s unless we can manage to sign him in the January transfer window!

