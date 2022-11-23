(Video) Ex-Red Minamino inspires Japan equaliser a minute after subbing on for Germany clash

Taki Minamino may have left Liverpool but he hasn’t lost his ability to have a say on big occasions with the Japan international playing a vital role in his side’s equaliser against Germany in the World Cup.

The former Red was brought on with 74 minutes gone and had struck an effort at Manuel Neuer a minute later, which the German No.1 palmed off into the path of Ritsu Doan who put the Samurai Blue level.

With the national side having since found another effort to take the lead in the game, it’s clear the substitutes may have inspired a turn of fortunes in their opening group stage game.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of ITV Football: