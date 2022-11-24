(Video) Superb Nunez skill leaves South Korea star no choice but to hack him down

Darwin Nunez has already put his stamp on proceedings between Uruguay and South Korea in both outfits’ opening group stage game at the World Cup.
One eagle-eyed fan spotted the Liverpool man weaving past one opposition player after winning back possession in his opponents’ half.
The No.27 expertly cut inside with a lovely bit of skill before being hacked down by In-beom Hwang.
You can catch the clip below, courtesy of BBC Sport (via @TheAnfieldBuzz):
