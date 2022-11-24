Dortmund ‘facing battle’ to keep hold of 18-year-old talent who Liverpool are ‘watching closely’ – Graeme Bailey

Borussia Dortmund are facing a battle to retain the services of Youssoufa Moukoko with many clubs becoming increasingly confident that they can sign him at the end of the season.

A number of sides, including Liverpool, are monitoring the situation of the Germany international with him impressing for the Bundesliga outfit this term and currently representing his nation at the Qatar World Cup.

The report, that comes courtesy of 90min’s Graeme Bailey, also claims that the 18-year-old has not yet decided on where his future lies despite being out of contract at the end of the season.

Eden Terzic’s side are of course hopeful that he’ll remain at Signal Iduna Park after the summer but Bayern Munich, Barcelona and Manchester United join Jurgen Klopp’s side in wanting to capture the teenager’s signature.

In a press conference for the national side recently, Moukoko was told to join Bayern by Manuel Neuer.

He has six goals and six assists in 22 appearances for his side this term (across all competitions) and is performing like a seasoned professional, despite his tender age.

Strengthening the midfield is at the forefront of Liverpool’s plans but if the opportunity arises to sign such an exciting prospect like the Dortmund starlet then we should certainly be interested.

Dortmund also face a real challenge to retain the services of Jude Bellingham with many of Europe’s top clubs tracking his progress – Liverpool have reportedly made the England international a ‘priority’.

