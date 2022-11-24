‘Revealed by player’s father’ – Fabrizio Romano drops interesting transfer update for Liverpool fans

Liverpool could be pushed completely out of the race for highly-rated Brazilian youngster Endrick with PSG continuing to push for the player’s signature.

Fabrizio Romano’s tweet update on the situation follows a reveal from the player’s father that the French outfit is the ‘only club’ to have opened negotiations.

Endrick deal. There’s still no agreement between Paris Saint-Germain and Palmeiras after opening bid revealed by player’s father few days ago. Nothing is agreed/done. 🚨🇧🇷 #transfers PSG will push again — but Chelsea and Real Madrid remain in the race to sign the Brazilian star. pic.twitter.com/l2fby4W0R2 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 24, 2022

The Reds were thought to hold some interest in the teenager (as previously reported by Sky Sports), though there’s been little in the way of any developments on this front.

READ MORE: ‘Why not?’ – Saudi sports minister breaks silence on potential Liverpool bid

Given that strengthening the midfield department very much remains the priority, this is far from surprising.

Palmeiras recently valued Endrick at £35m (Sky Sports), though there’s an element of expectation that this could rise exponentially.

Though it would be a shame to miss out on such a talent, our current transfer model is focused on delivering players in and around the 20-24 age range who can deliver relatively instantly.

Put simply, however, the 16-year-old just isn’t what Liverpool need right now amid ongoing concerns around the middle of the park.

EOTK Insider: 🏆 Liverpool’s Two World Cup Winners and 14 Finalists, ahead of Qatar