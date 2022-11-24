‘Can’t afford him’: Liverpool transfer boost as rival for Bellingham signature out of the running – Fjortoft

Jan Aage Fjortoft has noted that Bayern Munich ‘can’t afford’ Jude Bellingham and his current outfit, Borussia Dortmund, wouldn’t allow him to switch to their league rivals anyway.

The Viaplay journalist shared the update on Twitter in response to a talkSPORT clip in which Stuart Pearce suggested the Englishman could follow the likes of Mario Gotze and Robert Lewandowski in moving to Munich.

1. They can’t afford him

2. Dortmund won’t let him go there. Remember he has no clause https://t.co/fPCC3zFgdV — Jan Aage Fjørtoft 🏳️‍🌈 🇳🇴 💛💙 (@JanAageFjortoft) November 24, 2022

It’s a positive update for Liverpool, not to mention a number of the 19-year-old’s other potential suitors, as a big name is taken off the board ahead of the summer window.

That doesn’t mean it’s time to celebrate and start imagining Bellingham’s name on the back of our famous red shirt just yet, however, as the likes of Real Madrid and Manchester City have a real chance of capturing his signature.

From a financial standpoint, the latter two outfits are certainly better equipped than Liverpool to take the hit and splash upwards of £100m without it restricting any other bits of business they may need to complete in the window.

One might be inclined to argue that the addition of such a generational talent should be prioritised over the prospect of replacing three bodies that could be departing in 2023, as James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita are all on expiring contracts.

