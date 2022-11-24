Joe Gomez on how Liverpool as a club and a city will be ‘ingrained’ in him for life

Joe Gomez has explained that Liverpool feels like ‘home’ to him after his experiences both on the pitch and off the pitch during his time on Merseyside and explained the city will be ‘ingrained’ in him for life.

The No. 2 has been at Anfield since joining from Charlton in the summer of 2015 and has won every major trophy possible at the club.

Despite having to fight for a spot alongside Virgil van Dijk with the likes of Ibrahima Konate and Joel Matip, the versatile defender has impressed when called upon this season.

“Physically home – that’s family to me,” Gomez told Liverpoolfc.com.

“But I obviously think of the city [of Liverpool] and the way that now it feels like home here just because of the time I’ve spent.

READ MORE: Liverpool sporting director Julian Ward to leave the club at the end of the season

“When I first came, home was London and that’s all I knew and that’s where I’d be on a day off if I could, but now Liverpool is probably always going to be ingrained in me for life.

“Just because of the on-the-pitch [and] off-the-pitch experiences, family, and things that I’ve gone through here.

“It’s been that long a time that it’s home and it feels that way now.”

Primarily a central defender, the Englishman also provides decent cover for Trent Alexander-Arnold at right back.

He struck up a formidable partnership with our No. 4 during our title winning campaign but has struggled with a number of serious injuries during hist time at the club.

The 25-year-old signed a new long-term deal with the FA Cup champions earlier this year which will see him remain at Anfield until 2027.

There were reports at the time linking the London-born talent with a move to Aston Villa and rather remarkably Real Madrid, but it’s credit to Gomez that he’s remained at Liverpool and is ready to fight for his spot in the side.

It’s great to see that he feels at home while playing for the Reds and let’s hope he can have a strong second half to the campaign!

EOTK Insider: 🏆 Liverpool’s Two World Cup Winners and 14 Finalists, ahead of Qatar