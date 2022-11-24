Julian Ward’s exit set to have big impact on Klopp, transfers & Liverpool’s future

Liverpool are now reportedly set to invite Jurgen Klopp to form ‘part of the process’ around adapting the club’s model – ‘including transfers’ – in light of Julian Ward’s exit.

The sporting director is now set to depart the side at the end of the season and is understood to be taking a break away from football.

“Liverpool will now use Ward’s imminent exit as an opportunity to consider which model will be the most effective in supporting the future football operations – including transfers – at the club,” the chief Liverpool writer wrote for the Echo. “Jurgen Klopp, who signed a new deal in April to extend his Reds commitment to 2026, will be part of the process, with Hogan also involved.”

Amid talks over a potential takeover, the German could play a crucial role in ensuring that the Anfield-based outfit moves in a direction that allows it to better compete with petrostate-funded outfits domestically and abroad.

It goes without saying that whoever comes in as the next owner of Liverpool Football Club will have a huge say in how successful our evolved model is.

With FSG having largely implemented a successful system off the pitch from our commercial presence to appointments across the club, the one key area that HAS to be addressed is our flexibility in the market.

We’re far from expecting the club to be able to throw cash in as blase a manner as the likes of Manchester City, though to have room to address central issues in the squad – in this instance, the midfield department – would significantly improve our ability to compete at the top of the table.

