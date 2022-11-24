Jurgen Klopp may have caused fresh calamity behind the scenes as report clarifies his involvement

Jurgen Klopp has reportedly become ‘increasingly central’ in Liverpool’s transfer policy in the last 12 months, a factor that may have contributed to Julian Ward’s decision to step down as sporting director next May.

This comes courtesy of Paul Joyce at The Times (as relayed by This Is Anfield) with the German having played a key part in decisions to bring the likes of Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez to Anfield.

The key executive is joined by director of research, Ian Graham, in handing in his notice with the Reds now needing to fill three key positions.

It’s an added element of turbulence that we simply didn’t need at a time where a potential takeover looms and our start to the campaign was far from ideal.

Ultimately, however, we’ve trusted FSG this far and the Americans have hardly let us down with appointments across the board.

Admittedly, it’s a little unsettling that an outside hire may be required to replace Ward given how successful our policy of continuity has been, though we’re sure there will be plenty of top-quality candidates keen on working with a club and project of our calibre.

Jurgen Klopp being more involved in transfer talks should hopefully be a sign too that we’re moving in a different direction that allows us to better compete with the big-spenders in our division.

